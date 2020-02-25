Absentee Voting For April 7 Greene County General Municipal Election Is Underway

Absentee voting starts Tuesday, February 25, in Greene County for voters who aren’t able to go to their regular polling place for the General Municipal Election on April 7.

The ballot in Greene County will include a wide variety of candidates and/or issues in seven cities, five school districts and one fire protection district.

Absentee ballots may be voted in the Greene County Clerk’s Office, 1126 N. Boonville in Springfield, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until the day before the election.

Absentee voting for the March 10 Presidential Preference Primary is also taking place there through March 9 at 5 p.m.

Homebound or out-of-state voters may request an absentee ballot by mail, either handwritten or from a fillable form on the Greene County Clerk’s website. The requests must be signed by voters and received in the clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday prior to the election.

Mailed ballots must be voted, notarized, returned by mail and received by the clerk’s office before 7 p.m. on election day.

Find more information here.

