Activist Group, Council Weighs In On Performance Audit Debate

The debate continues about whether it’s a good idea to have the state auditor do a thorough review of the city of Columbia’s finances and performance.

Mayor Brian Treece has been saying for months that any type of performance audit would help the city become transparent. He has been pushing his council colleagues to have State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office conduct the audit.

“A performance audit is essential to restoring public confidence in how the City Council budgets, how we appropriate money, how that money gets spent,” Treece said.

One group that sides with the mayor is Transparency Matters, which has a Facebook page called Performance Audit Support that invites citizens to participate in the collection of signatures on a petition to force a state audit. Its goal is to collect the 5,000 or more signatures that would be required by November.

To read more, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.