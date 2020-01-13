After Tumult Over Racial Issues, Lee's Summit Hires A Superintendent From A Smaller District

The Lee’s Summit school board announced today that it hired David Buck as the district’s new superintendent.

Buck has served as superintendent for the Wright City schools, a tiny district about 40 miles west of St. Louis, since 2015. He’ll start in Lee’s Summit on July 1.

Former superintendent Dennis Carpenter, the district’s first black superintendent, resigned in July amid ongoing tension over diversity training for teachers and staff.

Carpenter’s efforts to close the achievement gap for students of color roiled the community for months, though the school board ultimately passed an equity plan.

A year ago, the Lee’s Summit teachers’ union called for Carpenter’s ousting, arguing he shouldn’t have pushed for diversity training amid an already contentious boundary change process.

Board President Julie Doane said in a statement on Monday that she believes Buck will continue the work on diversity issues that began under Carpenter.

“The community asked us for a leader who will build unity throughout the district, continue and expand upon the equity work the district has already started, be a champion for our educators and lead other major LSR7 initiatives that promote student success. I’m proud of our process, and I believe Dr. Buck will do great things for LSR7,” Doane said.

Buck was chosen from a pool of four final candidates, all of whom are white. That provoked some criticism of the school board.

During Buck’s time in Wright City, student academic performance moved from the bottom 4% of the state to the top third of the state, according to a press release from the Lee’s Summit district.

The move from Wright City to Lee’s Summit will be a significant change. Wright City schools enroll about 1,600 students. That’s fewer students than are enrolled at Lee’s Summit High, the district's smallest high school. In total, the district has more than 18,000 students.

Buck earned his doctorate degree from Missouri Baptist University. He got his educational specialist degree and his master’s degree from the University of Missouri and his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Southeast Missouri State University. He and his wife have three children in ninth, fifth and second grades.

In a statement, Buck said everyone he met during the interview process made him feel at home in Lee’s Summit.

“My personal mission is that every kid grows up to be an adult we all would be proud to call a neighbor,” Buck said. “I’m excited about being part of LSR7’s mission to do just that.”

Interim Superintendent Emily Miller has been running the district since Carpenter resigned. Miller was one of four finalists for the position.

