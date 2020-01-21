Airbnb Rules, Raising Cane's Drive-Thru On The Menu For Tuesday's Council Meeting

After the Monday festivities and remembrances of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Columbia City Council will get back into the swing of the new year with a regular meeting on Tuesday.

The hot topics on the agenda are proposed rules for short-term rentals and a request to allow a drive-thru for a Raising Cane’s on Providence Road, both up for public comment.

To be, or to Airbnb?

In May 2018, the council asked city staff to look into the creation of zoning and other regulations for short-term rentals such as those advertised through Airbnb. After public comment sessions in 2019, the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission felt the public had reached an “impasse” on exactly what residents want from the legislation, according to a council memo. The commission continued to meet, and the proposed rules were finally approved by consensus after three 2019 work sessions.

The legislation up for public comment Tuesday comes with “no recommendation” from the Planning and Zoning Commission. The council isn’t scheduled to vote on the proposal until its Feb. 3 meeting.

