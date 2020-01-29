Aldermen Criticize Legislature For Trying To Eliminate St. Louis Worker Residency Requirement

A committee of St. Louis aldermen approved a resolution Wednesday condemning the state’s involvement in residency rules for city employees.

The board previously voted last year against taking a citywide vote on whether city workers — including police officers — could live outside the city.

But Mayor Lyda Krewson wants the state Legislature to eliminate the residency requirement. Krewson and police officials have said it would improve recruitment of officers.



The resolution, which passed 3-2, has no binding legal consequences. The full board of aldermen is expected to consider the resolution at its meeting Friday.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus proposed the resolution because she said she thinks the state shouldn’t interfere in city business.

“I wish Jefferson City would stop doing that,” Tyus said. “Many of the people in Jefferson City often talk about states’ rights, but they seem to ignore we have a local right. And so for me, especially being a charter city, this was our right to decide where the police live.”

Alderwoman Carol Howard voted against the resolution, saying the city needs to change its staffing practices across multiple departments.

“If we continue on the path we’re on, we’re going to continue to deliver less services for more taxes,” she said.

Police officers are already allowed to live outside St. Louis under certain circumstances if they request a waiver. Currently 50 waivers have been available since 2018. But according to Alderwoman Megan Green, only one officer has requested such a waiver.

Aldermen said that if the state Legislature eliminates the requirement, they aren’t aware of any way the city could change the decision.

