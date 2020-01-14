Allegiant Air Adds $55 Flights To Hilton Head Out Of MidAmerica Airport In Metro East

MidAmerica Airport will be able to offer an additional passenger route starting this June as part of an Allegiant Air expansion plan.

Allegiant announced Tuesday a new nonstop route to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport will begin June 6. The new route to the airport in Savannah, Georgia, is part of a service expansion the company is calling its largest yet, adding three new cities and 44 new nonstop routes.



The route, according to a press release, will run seasonally, operating twice a week. Allegiant said it will offer one-way fares from the Metro East to Savannah for as low as $55.

“The wonderful partnership between MidAmerica Airport and Allegiant continues to flourish as indicated by the plans for this newest route in addition to the 10 great destinations already served,” said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern in a statement. “Giving people across the region access to hassle-free, affordable, nonstop flights to the popular tourist spots of Savannah, Georgia, and nearby Hilton Head, South Carolina, will be one more reason people choose to fly via MidAmerica and will contribute to the continuing growth in passenger traffic here.”

Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 16 for travel by Aug. 15.

MidAmerica Airport reported in July it reached its highest number of monthly passengers with roughly 46,000 passengers using the airport. At the time, the airport projected a 20-percent increase in traffic for the year.

The airport is currently seeking contractors for an expansion to its parking offerings and a MetroLink extension is in the works that would connect the airport to the transit line.

The airport is also seeking a new director after current director Tim Cantwell announced he’d be retiring after 17 years of running the airport. A new director is expected to be selected by Feb. 1.

Kavahn Mansouri is a reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat, a news partner of St. Louis Public Radio.

