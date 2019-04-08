American Airlines Cancels Flights at Columbia Regional Airport Through April 15

American Airlines has canceled its Columbia flights for a week.

"All American Airlines flights will be canceled through Monday, April 15," said the airline's media relations department in an emailed statement. "We anticipate arrivals to Columbia the evening of April 15, if the runway is back in service at that time."

The statement also said the runway will be closed about one week for emergency construction.

No information about the status of United Airlines flights was immediately available. The airline did not immediately respond to an email requesting more information.

On Saturday, United's regional carrier SkyWest and American's regional carriers Mesa Airlines and Envoy Airlines announced they were temporarily suspending operations at the airport.

