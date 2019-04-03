 Andrea Henderson Joins St. Louis Public Radio And Sharing America | KBIA

Andrea Henderson Joins St. Louis Public Radio And Sharing America

By 34 minutes ago

Andrea Henderson joined St. Louis Public Radio as a reporter for Sharing America, a four-station collaborative news initiative covering race, identity and culture. Most recently, she was a  digital reporter for the NPR podcast Code Switch as well as a producer for Weekend All Things Considered.

Her passion for storytelling began at a weekly newspaper in her hometown of Houston, Texas, where she covered a wide variety of stories including hurricanes, transportation and Barack Obama’s 2009 Presidential Inauguration. In Texas, she covered arts and culture for the Houston African-American business publication, Empower Magazine. She also covered the arts for Syracuse’s Post-Standard and The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina.

Sharing America, which is funded by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, has been covering issues of race and culture for the past year. In March, the partner stations released Fixed Odds, a project exploring the impact of problem gambling on communities of color and the extent to which states provide money for problem gambling treatment.

