Ashland Mayor Rhorer Purchases Boone County Journal

Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer purchased the Boone County Journal, Ashland’s local weekly newspaper, on march 1 for an undisclosed amount of money.

Rhorer is a long-standing business owner in Ashland. He says he wanted to keep the paper locally owned. Rhorer sees the paper as a irreplaceable hub for the community.

"Well it keeps them abreast of changes within the city that they live," Rhorer said. "The local paper is very important in that aspect. That news can’t be obtained elsewhere."

Rhorer has owned a computer company in Ashland for nearly 20 years. He hopes to use his experience with technology to boost the paper’s online presence. He is adamant that he will have no editorial control of the paper and will only handle the business and distribution aspect of the journal.