Belleville Hospital Patient Is Being Tested For Coronavirus

A patient who checked into Belleville Memorial Hospital is being tested for coronavirus.

The hospital, which is part of the BJC HealthCare system, has referred the patient to the Illinois Department of Public Health for further testing. In a statement, BJC Healthcare said the results are expected to come back within the next few days.

A spokesperson for BJC, Kim Renth, could not confirm if the patient had visited China.



Two cases of the respiratory illness, or COVID-19, have been confirmed in Illinois since the outbreak originated in Wuhan, China.

BJC Healthcare said its hospitals follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by screening patients with symptoms.

Patients who are referred for further testing include those with a travel history that could put them at risk for infection. The symptoms of coronavirus include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, which can lead to pneumonia.

Health officials recommend people wash their hands frequently.

As of Tuesday, 59 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., but no one has died from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, the coronavirus has spread to 37 countries, and as of yet, no vaccine has been produced.

