Segment 1: Meet Kansas City's Veggie Burger Artist

Zaid Consuegra at Pirate's Bone is known for the colorful veggie burgers he's painstakingly developed to be both pretty and tasty. He was recently profiled in Bon Appetit with his photo next to a headline that identified him as "The Undocumented Chef." He shares the story of his life and his burgers.

Zaid Consuegra, Pirate's Bone

Segment 2: A Search For The Best Vegetarian Food In Kansas City

Our food critics send us to restaurants throughout the city for tasty meatless dishes.

Mary Bloch , Around the Block KC

, Around the Block KC Jenny Vergara , Feast Magazine

, Feast Magazine Danielle Lehman, Open Belly KC