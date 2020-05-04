Biden Wins Kansas | Non-essential Workers Return | Social Distancing Funerals | A Marriage Proposal

Segment 1, beginning at 2:43: Kansas Democratic presidential primary notable more for its method than its outcome.

Voter turnout was way up for the Democratic presidential primary race in Kansas. The contest came with two big changes: The party sent mail-in ballots to all registered Democrats in the state, and voters were able to rank their options.

Ben Meers, executive director of the Kansas Democratic Party

Segment 2, beginning at 9:40: Are non-essential workers ready to head back to work?

Non-essential businesses are reopening today in both Kansas and Missouri. It may be good news for business owners and the economy but what does it mean for workers conflicted between being paid and being protected?

Mathew Forstater, professor of economics at UMKC

Segment 3, beginning at 32:53: Social distancing is having an impact on funerals and the way we grieve.

With groups of more than ten people banned, funerals have been severely restricted during the last month. Not being able to celebrate a life in a traditional way changes the way you process grief, too.

Brent Saathoff , managing funeral director for Charter Funerals

, managing funeral director for Charter Funerals Megan Mooney, Death Cafe host in St. Joseph, Missouri

Segment 4, beginning at 52:15: After being stuck inside together for a month, he knew it was time.

Public marriage proposals are still taking place today. One man was able to make it happen and be in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

Ryan Bly, Kansas City Midtown resident