Bill Would Allow Transfer Of Historic Black Cemetery To State

A historic cemetery originally deeded to freed black slaves in Clinton would be preserved as a cultural site by House Bill 1556, sponsored by Rep. Rodger Reedy, R-Windsor.

Antioch Cemetery, founded in 1888 in Henry County, southwest of Sedalia, is still an active cemetery for descendants of the site’s original families. The cemetery has grown to almost five acres and is currently cared for by the Antioch Cemetery Board, which is composed of includes residents of Clinton.

Reedy said that while the board of trustees has done a good job maintaining the property, there is concern about finding a long-term solution. His bill would preserve Antioch Cemetery under the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ state parks division.

