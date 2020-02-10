Billings Seeks Input On Comprehensive Plan Update

Billings residents will have a chance to provide input that city officials say will guide decisions on city services and development over the next 20 years.

According to a news release, the City of Billings and the Southwest MO Council of Governments will host an open house Friday night (2/14) at 5:30 during the Billings High School basketball game. Residents will be asked to provide comments through interactive exhibits as Billings works on updating its comprehensive plan.

The plan covers community facilities, land use, housing, economic development and transportation.

