 Boone County Commission Distributes Additional $6.8 Million In CARES Funding

Boone County Commission Distributes Additional $6.8 Million In CARES Funding

By The Columbia Missourian 3 hours ago

The Boone County Commission has awarded 10 additional contracts for CARES Act Funding that total $6.86 million.

To date the commission has distributed $20,177,015.78 of the total $21,171,910 in funding received from the CARES Act. Final disbursements will be made at its Dec. 29 meeting.

These are the latest distributions:

  • Christian Fellowship School: $32,300.
  • City of Ashland: $28,608.03.
  • Boone Hospital Center: $1,428,129.61.
  • Christian Chapel Academy: $15,100.
  • Boone County University Extension: $1,604.10.
  • La Petite Ecole: $1,400.
  • City of Columbia public health funding: $1,918,211.84.
  • City of Columbia PPE and sanitation: $347,775.08.
  • City of Columbia public safety employee expenses: $3,082,252.36.
  • City Garden School: $5,500.