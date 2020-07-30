Boone County Lags Behind In Completing 2020 Census Forms

The number of people in Boone County who have filled out and returned the 2020 census is lagging behind the 2010 response rate.

Boone County officials reported Tuesday what the census calls a "self-response rate" of 65.4%, according to United States Census 2020.

Back in 2010, the response rate in Boone County was 70% prior to the start of door-to-door efforts by census-takers, said Marilyn Sanders, the regional director of the Chicago Regional Census Center.

To read more, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.