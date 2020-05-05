Branson Aldermen Vote To Remove Local COVID-19 Restrictions





All local restrictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been removed in Branson. The Branson Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to remove the restrictions pertaining to social distancing, essential businesses and the spread of communicable diseases, according to a news release from the city.



Branson residents and businesses are now required to follow state requirements.



City officials say they will continue to work in coordination with partner agencies as well as the state and federal government to monitor the situation and “to ensure our response actions are based on the latest facts.”



