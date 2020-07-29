 Branson Board Of Aldermen Approve Face Covering Mandate | KBIA

Branson Board Of Aldermen Approve Face Covering Mandate

Face coverings are now required in public spaces in the city of Branson.  The city’s board of aldermen voted four to one in favor of a masking ordinance during a special meeting on Tuesday.

The ordinance goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. this Friday, July 31, and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, September 8.

The mandate requires people to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public spaces unless they’re engaged in certain activities or are under age 13; requires operators of public spaces to ensure that guests are complying; requires signage at all businesses; and carries a penalty of a $100 fine and potential revocation of business license and other permits.

There are exemptions for those with a health condition documented by a medical professional, who are hearing impaired and those who are communicating with a person who is hearing impaired.  

Other exemptions include: 

  • While swimming 
  • While obtaining a service involving the head, face or nose 
  • While playing a sport, exercising or using exercise equipment 
  • While outdoors while maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet 
  • While outdoors who is closer than six feet to family members of people they reside with 
  • While performing on a fixed stage 
  • While engaging in public speaking while socially distancing 
  • Any public safety officer engaged in an emergency situation 
  • Any person during a wedding ceremony or while photographs of the wedding and reception are taken 
  • Any family member of a deceased person during a funeral, interment or memorial 

Branson Police will work to educate any violators of the ordinance before pursuing further action, according to a news release. Just like any other City ordinance, violations of the face covering ordinance can be reported by calling 911, it said. 

View the ordinance here

