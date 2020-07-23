Bright Flight Students See $1,200 Reduction In Annual Scholarship

Students at MU and other Missouri colleges and universities will receive $1,200 less from the annual Bright Flight scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.

MU Financial Aid notified student recipients Wednesday via email that the state program has been reduced from a $3,000 award to $1,800, citing the "current economic conditions of the state." The email stated students will receive a revised financial aid notice in the coming week. The fall semester at MU begins Aug. 24.

