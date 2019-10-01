Broadcaster Bobby Bones To Speak In Springfield Tonight As Part of MSU Conference

The Missouri State University Public Affairs Conference, “21st Century Digital World,” starts Tuesday, October 1, in Springfield. Award-winning radio broadcaster, who is also vice-president and creative director of iHeartCountry, Bobby Bones, will give the plenary address Tuesday night.

When MSU announced that Bones would speak, Brent Dunn, executive director of the MSU Foundation, described the broadcaster as, "an innovator who uses social media effectively and ethically to grow his brand.” He said that makes him an ideal person to talk about what it means to be an ethical leader in a digital world.

Bones will speak at 7:30 Tuesday night at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. Admission is free, and no tickets are required.

The conference goes through Thursday and will offer talks throughout each day on a variety of topics. The plenary address Wednesday, October 2, at noon will feature Jason Anderson, head of research at UnitedMasters, speaking about "Data Privacy Vs. Data Economics: The Ethics of Data Science" in the PSU Theater.

Sam Eathington, chief science officer for the Climate Corporation, will present the plenary address "Shaping Agriculture to Benefit Farmers, Consumers and our Planet" Wednesday night at 7:30 in the PSU Theater.

Spencer Harris, director of operations at Mostly Serious, will present "The Return to Board Games in a Technological World" Thursday at noon in the PSU Theater.

And Tiana Epps-Johson, founder and executive director of the Center for Technology and Civic LIfe, will present "Leveraging Digital Tools to Expand Voter Access" Thursday night at 7:30 in the PSU Theater.

