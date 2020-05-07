Buffalo National River To Reopen May 15

The Buffalo National River in Arkansas will begin a phased opening soon. The park has been closed since early April to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting May 15, the park will resume some day use only activities, including private and commercial floating on the river. Trails within park boundaries except for the Lost Valley Trail will reopen and there will be limited restroom facilities open.

Park employees will staff trailheads and river access points to make sure areas aren’t too crowded and that people are following social distancing guidelines.

All established campgrounds in the park, the Buffalo National River Headquarters building in Harrison and the Tyler Bend Visitor Center and the Steel Creek and Buffalo Point Visitor Contact Stations will remain closed. Gravel bar and backcountry camping within park boundaries will not be allowed yet.



