Businesses Shuttered by Virus Begin Reopening in Missouri

Business began reopening Monday in Missouri, although some cities hit hard by the coronavirus are keeping restrictions in place a little longer.

In lifting the statewide stay-at-home order, Gov. Mike Parson placed no limit on the size of social gatherings if people maintain the current 6-foot (1.83 meters) social distancing efforts. But some businesses — such as retail stores — will be required to take extra steps, such as limiting occupancy.

Among the business that can resume operations are restaurants, manufacturing plants, gyms and hair salons, along with churches and sporting events.