Can you work?

“It already feels like when I get there and the application isn’t accessible online, that they didn’t want me in the first place.”

In this episode, Madi talks with her friend, Gretchen Maune about the difficulties and discrimination that can exist for people with disabilities when looking for employment – and how struggling to get appropriate accommodations can sometimes make figuring out how to accomplish something more difficult than the task itself.

Gretchen offers interesting insight into the topic of employment, as she went blind in her 20s and has been in the workforce both as a disabled employee and as an able-bodied worker.

