Candidate Filing For August 4 Primary Election Is Underway

Candidate filing for the August 4th primary election began at 8 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, in Jefferson City.

Candidates for U.S. and state offices, along with some judges, are required to file in person, according to the Secretary of State’s Office where filing takes place. The last day to file is March 31.

Candidates who file February 25 will be given a random number to determine the order their name will appear on the ballot. After Tuesday, candidates will be place on the ballot in the order of their filing time.

Exceptions for in-person filing will be made for candidates that are active-duty members of the armed services or who are unable to appear in person due to physical disabilities.

For more information on candidate filing, visit sos.mo.gov/elections/candidates.

