Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album 'Dedicated'

On this day, we are truly blessed. Spring is in the air, the LA Times just eviscerated the New York Times as an April Fools' gag. And, more importantly, Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a brand new album. (It's not an April Fools' gag, we swear.)



Carly Rae Jepsen is dropping Dedicated, her first full-length album following the runaway cult success of E•MO•TION (both its proper release and its arguably just-as-good Side B). It's due out May 17 on Schoolboy / Interscope Records, with a tour starting July 17.



No word on an official tracklist yet, unfortunately. February's "Now That I Found You" and "No Drug Like Me" will be on the album, but no word on "Party for One." But based on what we've heard, we're pretty stoked on what's to come from Carly.



Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.