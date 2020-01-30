CBCO: Type O Negative Blood, AB Plasma Are At 'Critically Low Levels'

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks says there’s currently a critical shortage of type O negative blood cells and type AB plasma. CBCO spokesman, Chris Pilgrim, says donations are needed immediately to ensure reserves are at adequate levels.

The CBCO is the area’s exclusive provider of blood and plasma products to more than 40 area hospitals.

Blood Center hours and locations:

Springfield: Thomson Donor Center, 220 W. Plainview Rd. Hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Joplin: Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Rd. Hours are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Springdale, Arkansas: Springdale Donor Center, 3503 S. Thompson Rd. Hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bentonville, Arkansas: Bentonville Donor Center, 1400 SE Walton Blvd. Hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blood drives are also scheduled. Find out more at cbco.org.

