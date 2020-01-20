 Celebrities Show Love For Kansas City Chiefs On Social Media After Team Wins AFC Championship | KBIA

Celebrities Show Love For Kansas City Chiefs On Social Media After Team Wins AFC Championship

  • Actor Eric Stonestreet with Chiefs General Manager Brett Veatch.
    Eric Stonestreet / Twitter

Kansas City Chiefs fans weren't the only ones showering their team with love on Sunday after the team beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24 to win the AFC Championship game. 

Turns out, making your first Super Bowl in a half-century makes you pretty popular. 

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole and rocker Melissa Etheridge chimed in with congratulatory takes on Sunday. Even Missouri-native Brad Pitt got in on the action. 

A fan offered the movie star a Chiefs hat as he walked the red carpet at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards. He gladly accepted. Seems Kansas City's bandwagon could be awfully full heading down to Miami for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. 

Dole, the Kansas political icon, appeared to be enjoying a quieter night at home, sporting some killer-looking slippers. 

Leavenworth, Kan., native Melissa Etheridge sang the national anthem at last season's AFC Championship game (we all know how that turned out). Seems the music star was trying to conserve her voice Sunday. 

Wyandotte County native Eric Stonestreet is well known for his support of the local teams. He got a chance to hold the Lamar Hunt Trophy, the prize for winning the AFC, named after the Chiefs' founder. 

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has tweeted about his childhood journal that tracked the Chiefs teams of his youth. Consider this that litte boy's dream come true. 

Kyle Palmer is KCUR's interim news director. 

