Center Schools Superintendent | Women's Suffrage Documentary | COVID-19 Ethics Professors

Segment 1, beginning at 3:59: Center School District's new superintendent is a familiar face in the metro area.

The move from Hickman Mills schools to Center schools was what was best for herself and her family, said Yolanda Cargile. The shift means new challenges, including navigating the global pandemic that's putting the prospect of in-person learning in peril and a push to make the district more racially equitable.

Segment 2, beginning at 26:05: Kansas has a legacy of female political leadership.

KMBC is taking a look at Kansas’ pioneering role as a leader in getting women the right to vote with the documentary "Chronicle: Pioneers. Patriots. Trailblazers." The film airs Aug. 18 at 7 p.m., 100 years after the 19th Amendment was ratified.

Haley Harrison, anchor and reporter at KMBC 9 News

Segment 3, beginning at 35:20: With COVID-19's spread comes serious ethical dilemmas.

Americans are looking for an end to mass precautionary measures, but rushing things brings our society up against some serious ethical questions. Is it fair to risk the health of our children, parents and teachers for in-person classes? Are political leaders personally responsible for failures to control the coronavirus' spread?

Wayne Vaught , provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Utah Valley University

, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Utah Valley University Clancy Martin, professor of philosophy at the University of Missouri-Kansas City