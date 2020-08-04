Central Pantry Reduces Its Service Hours

Central Pantry will reduce its operating hours in order to continue its drive-through service during the pandemic.

The new schedule for Central Pantry starting Tuesday is:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

10 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

The pantry changed its distribution model to drive-through option in March in response to COVID-19, according to its news release.

The drive-through method requires more labor and planning, which makes it necessary to reduce the distribution hours for more preparation hours, according to the news release.

The pantry will also limit the number of volunteers present at one time to ensure the safety of customers, volunteers and staff, according to its news release.

In order to practice social distancing, customers in their vehicles will be asked several brief questions and receive their food in the parking lot. Patrons without a vehicle need to go into the waiting room on the sidewalk at the front of the building to sign in, according to its website.

The pantry changed its hours to 10 a.m. to2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in March to conform to its new drive-through model, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Central Pantry in Columbia is one of the largest food pantries in Missouri. Located at 1007 Big Bear Blvd., the pantry feeds more than 10,000 people every month, according to its website.