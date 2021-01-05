CFO Fund To Restore Greene County Courthouse Has Grown To $5,000

A new fund to preserve the Greene County Historic Courthouse, among other things, has reached $5,000 in contributions.

According to the county, the Harold K. Bengsch Fund will help pay for needed projects, including replacement of the parapet on the courthouse.

The fund was established to thank Bengsch for his service to the community.

Money raised will also be used for an annual employee appreciation event as well as incentives for cost-saving programs held at the Greene County Highway Department, according to a news release.

You can support the fund by going to cfozarks.org.

