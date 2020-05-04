The Check-In: Columbia Public Schools

As April turns to May, the school year is winding to a close. But the way this particular school year is ending is far beyond what any of us could have imagined just a few months ago.

Back in September, high school seniors probably thought they would be getting ready for prom with their friends right now, or preparing to accept the diploma they’ve worked hard for at graduation. But this year, all of those big moments -- and even many of the small ones -- look a little different.

In this episode, we talk about Columbia Public Schools, how our schools are making it work right now and how they’re planning for whatever comes next.

Our guest:

Peter Stiepleman, Columbia Public Schools superintendent.

