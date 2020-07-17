The Check-In: Contact Tracing, Documentary Film, Jazz

When it comes to the coronavirus, our city, state and country are going the wrong direction. We are living, working, parenting and trying to stay healthy in a half-open society, while cases rise. It’s confusing. What do we do next?

Two of the key “pillars” in the effort at every level are: testing and contact tracing. That’s true for Missouri and for Boone County and Columbia, and public health officials at every level have been working to perform these vital functions.

But, at last week’s Columbia City Council meeting, it became clear that Columbia and Boone County need more resources for both testing and contact tracing. In this episdode we continue to talk about our coronavirus response and resources.

Also in this episode, we talk about how our history of racial justice through documentary film with two talented professors. We delve into what listeners can watch and stream right now to transform and transport us.

Finally, Hermon Meharis is a jazz trumpeter living and working in a great jazz city - Paris, France. He created his latest album in the midst of isolation and the coronavirus. He found a barn in the French countryside to make his latest album, “A Change for the Dreamlike,” which is full of autobiographical musings and stories and sounds.

And perhaps most interesting for us about Mehari is that he grew up in Jefferson City and attended UMKC’s Conservatory of Music before making Paris his home.

Our guests:

Lynelle Phillips, professor at MU School of Health.

Stephen Graves, professor in MU Department of Black Studies.

Robert Greene, professor with MU Journalism's Murray Center for Documentary Studies.

Hermon Mehari, Missouri jazz trumpet musician.

Listen to the episode.

To hear the live show, tune in Thursdays at noon. Also, you can leave us a voicemail on our listening line at 877-532-0971. Tell us about how you are handling the current crises our region is facing and any questions you have.