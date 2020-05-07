 The Check-In: Plasma And Infectious Disease Prevention | KBIA
The Check-In: Plasma And Infectious Disease Prevention

  • KBIA host Janet Saidi is ready to take calls.
As the coronavirus continues to spread, and as states and local governments are looking at re-opening plans - the race is on. Researchers all over the country are working together to find treatments and vaccines.

The FDA and American Red Cross have partnered with the Mayo Clinic for a clinical trial involving “convalescent plasma.” It’s exploring the idea that people who have recovered from an illness now have antibodies for it in their blood that might help in the fight against COVID-19.

And MU Health Care is a partner in this innvovative effort.

Our guests:

Dr. Dima Dandachi, MU infectious diseases expert and researcher.

Lynelle Phillips, MU nursing specialist public health and communicable diseases.

