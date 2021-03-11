The Check-In: Reflecting And Looking Forward

For maybe the first time on The Check-In, we may be able to say it: things just might be looking up.

The number of new COVID-19 cases registered nationwide is at the lowest point since mid-October. The number of people getting vaccined is beginning to outpace the number of new infections. Boone County signed a health order that took effect last week allowing businesses to resume normal operating hours with increased maximum capacity limitations. On today's episode, we're very cautiously looking forward to what's next.

Our community members are our guests on this episode! What will you do after the pandemic? What do you think the world will look like after this?