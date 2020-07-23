The Check-In: Rural Towns Getting By

Today we’re checking in with our Small Towns in Missouri to see how we’re getting by - out in the highways and byways of out state.

In Mexico, Missouri - Mayor Ayanna Shivers is making history - Mayor Shivers was the first Black woman elected to city council in Mexico - she’s now in her second term as its Mayor. We’re talking about “rural” and “small town” values - according to Mayor Shivers.

We’re also joined by Sarah Low from MU Extension - we’ll talk about the research and data behind rural Main Streets and economies.

And we’ll talk with the Missouri Rural Crisis Center - they’ve been organizing around food, farm and rural life since the Farm Crisis of the 1980s - and they’re still going.

Our Guests:

Mexico Mayor Ayanna Shivers

Sarah Low, University of Missouri Extension

Rhonda Perry, Missouri Rural Crisis Center

Tim Gibbons, Missouri Rural Crisis Center

