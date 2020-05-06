 The Check-In: State Budget With Rep. Kendrick and Sen. Rowden | KBIA
The Check-In

The Check-In: State Budget With Rep. Kendrick and Sen. Rowden

By , & 1 hour ago
    KBIA host Janet Saidi is ready to take calls.
Last month, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed into law a $6.2 billion supplemental funding package to address the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus. Now, the state will begin doling out some of those funds to local governments so they can be used to prop up healthcare, education, social programs and more during this challenging time.

A majority of these relief funds comes from the federal CARES act - or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. How these funds are used is largely determined state by state.

In this episode, we talk about how that money is getting used here in Missouri, in addition to how state lawmakers are working on passing next year’s state budget which comes with its own challenges.

Our guests:

Rep. Kip Kendrick, ranking minority member of the House budget committee who represents part of Boone County in the 45th district. He also is serving on the governor’s task force recommending ways the state spends the federal stimulus funds.

State Sen. Caleb Rowden, majority floor leader who represents Boone and Cooper counties in the state Senate. He’s previously served two terms in the state house of representatives.

To hear the live show, tune in weekdays at noon. Also, you can leave us a voicemail at 877-532-0971 about how you are handling the isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Check-In
COVID-19
Coronavirus

