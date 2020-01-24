Chiefs Fans Going To Miami For Super Bowl LIV Are Paying Record Prices For Tickets, Hotels

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in fifty years. That’s prompting many fans to consider a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Miami to see their team play in person at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2.

Thinking of going to Miami for the big game? Here are some numbers you may want to consider.

$9,000

That’s the average price for a single ticket to the big game. If that holds up until game day, resale ticket site SeatGeek says Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers could be the most expensive in NFL history.

The cheapest ticket on SeatGeek still comes in at nearly $5,000. That’s not including taxes or fees.

Jen Forrester, a spokeswoman for Overland Park-based ticket broker Tickets For Less, says there’s a few reasons why prices for this year’s big game are so high.

“The Chiefs haven’t been to the Super Bowl in 50 years, I think people are really excited to them play,” said Forrester. “And Hard Rock Stadium is one of the smaller stadiums, so we’re also dealing with a little bit of reduced capacity, too.”

Forrester says prices are spiking more than a week before the game but will continue to fluctuate as game day approaches.

12

The number of additional non-stop flights to Miami that airlines at Kansas City International Airport have added leading up to the Super Bowl.

Normally, airlines KCI offer four daily flights to Miami and the nearby Fort Lauderdale airport. But several airlines, including Southwest and Delta, have not only added flight but also plan on using larger planes for Super Bowl weekend.

Justin Meyer, a spokesman for Kansas City’s Aviation Department, says KCI will be able to handle the uptick.

“We offer a 150 flight departures a day,” he said. “So, an increase of 12 additional flights isn’t that significant in the big picture.”

$520

The average hotel rate in Miami projected for Super Bowl weekend. Analytics research firm STR says the average hotel room will be going for between $520 and $540 through the weekend of the game.

That would be an “unprecedented” daily average price for the Miami area, accoridng to an STR press release. A couple of factors may be contributing to the unusually steep price.

“High season [in Miami] is February and March,” STR’s Blake Reiter says. “This mega event is adding a layer to that already elevated performance.”

But places to stay in south Florida are filling up quickly. Airbnb recommends visitors book soon because 80% of their rentals in the area are already taken.

