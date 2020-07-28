Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Buys Stake In The Kansas City Royals

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes combined his professional success and a childhood love in a surprise business move that made him part of the ownership team of the Kansas City Royals.

Eager to protect the $503 million contract extension offered to one of the NFL’s biggest stars, the Kansas City Chiefs put a few restrictions on their prized asset with what Mahomes is allowed to do in his spare time.

Like playing basketball in the off-season.

But there was nothing to keep Mahomes from buying into ownership of a team in Major League Baseball. The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes today as part of their ownership group which already has another high profile investor, actor Eric Stonestreet (most notably known for his role in the TV series “Modern Family”).

Neither the amount of his investment nor the percentage of his ownership stake was disclosed.

In a released statement, Royals majority owner John Sherman said, “We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”

Mahomes reported to the Chiefs training camp over the weekend to begin his fourth season with them, his third as the starting quarterback. With Mahomes taking the snaps, the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV and he was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes added in the news release, “This allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

As a child, Mahomes grew up around major league baseball with his father, Pat Mahomes, pitching 11 years in the big leagues (1992-2003) for six different ballclubs.

The younger Mahomes turned strictly to football when he attended Texas Tech University. But it’s apparent from his latest move that he’s still a fan of baseball.

And, he’s willing to pay to add his name to the team.

