Christmas Show

'Overture,' 'March,' 'Divertissement,' 'Waltz of the Flowers,' from The Nutcracker, Pyotr Tchaikovsky
Fritz Reiner and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
'Sinfonia' from The Christmas Oratorio, Johann Sebastian Bach
Guido Cantelli and the NBC Symphony Orchestra
'Dream Pantomime' from Hansel and Gretel, Engelbert Humperdinck
Rudolf Kempe and the Royal Philharmonic
Polonaise from Christmas Eve, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Eugene Ormandy and the Philadelphia Orchestra
Music from the film score 'It's a Wonderful Life,' Dimitri Tiomkin
David Newman and the Royal Philharmonic
