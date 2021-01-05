Christmas Show

'Overture,' 'March,' 'Divertissement,' 'Waltz of the Flowers,' from The Nutcracker, Pyotr Tchaikovsky

Fritz Reiner and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

'Sinfonia' from The Christmas Oratorio, Johann Sebastian Bach

Guido Cantelli and the NBC Symphony Orchestra

'Dream Pantomime' from Hansel and Gretel, Engelbert Humperdinck

Rudolf Kempe and the Royal Philharmonic

Polonaise from Christmas Eve, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

Eugene Ormandy and the Philadelphia Orchestra

Music from the film score 'It's a Wonderful Life,' Dimitri Tiomkin

David Newman and the Royal Philharmonic

