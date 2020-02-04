City Council Puts Discussion Of Short-Term Rentals On Hold

The Columbia City Council tabled discussion on short-term rentals again at the city council meeting Monday. City council members decided that more time was needed for the Planning and Zoning Commission to wring out more details and discuss amendments. Mayor Brian Treece said that this issue has been debated on in the City of Columbia for almost two years. “To bring concerned neighbors, to bring operators the platforms like Airbnb and BRBO into the process to develop a really develop a model ordinance that not only protects neighborhoods but strengthens our enforcement of nuisance properties,” Treece said. Treece said he believes a balance has been struck between protecting neighborhoods while also accounting for small operators that rely on the flexibility and income of short-term rentals. Alyce Turner, a Columbia resident, said this has gone on for a long time, and that it has gotten to be too complicated of an issue. “I do believe that the original model for Airbnb; small operators, somebody owns one or two Airbnbs or I’m a host of Airbnb is the model I like,” Turner said. After the Planning and Zoning Commission discusses the issue more, the city council will take the issue up again at the next meeting on February 17.