Afrosexology is a duo of women from St. Louis who aim to reclaim black sexuality. Dalychia Saah teaches aspiring sex educators and sex therapists. Rafaella Fiallo is a clinical social worker and relationship, sex and trauma therapist. The duo recently visited MU to lead a self-love workshop. Isabel Lohman spoke with the them about how we can bring pleasure into our daily lives, the cultural tropes we fall for, and what Afrosexology actually means.