Off The Clock - Black Alchemy

The Relevant Youth is a student run creative agency disrupting education through innovation. Diveristy and Inclusion Manager, Alycia Washington talks about her first event Black Alchemy a celebration of the black creative and Miriam Akogu, a featured artist talks about her art being displayed for the first time and what it means to meet other creatives in town. The event featured seven artists and a live performance by local band Loose Loose.

