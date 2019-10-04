Off The Clock - Columbia Parks and Recreation

Columbia Parks and Recreation has been busy with a multitude of projects and developments lately. Parks Planning and Development Superintendent Mike Snyder offers insight to what exactly has been changing, and what they’ve got in store.

One such change is the recent election of City Manager John Glascock. Glascock previously served as the interim city manager after the resignation of Mike Matthes last November.

“I think most city staff are pretty excited that Mr. Glascock got the position full time. He is a very knowledgeable person, he understands how this city works. He is invested in this city and really cares about the city of Columbia and I think everybody’s just really excited that he did get the position full time, and almost everybody believes he’s going to do a good job,” Snyder said.

One of the bigger projects Columbia Parks is working on is a new cross country course at Gans Creek Recreation Area, which was opened just last week.

“It’s so exciting because it’s going to be a phenomenal facility used by the University of Missouri, local high schools, middle schools, and the general public. This will be a place people can go and run on grass. It’s irrigated turf so it will be grass as fine as a golf course.” Snyder said.

The City of Columbia has a dedicated Park Sales Tax to help fund these various projects. Every few years, 1/8th of a cent of this tax is voted on to be renewed. This will happen again in 2022.

“It works out great, it holds us accountable, it involves the public, and so far we’ve done what we said we’re gonna do so the public keeps supporting us.”

Columbia Parks currently has projects out to bid for their Hinkson Creek Trail Improvement project, and is working on updating Kiwanis Park with improved ADA compliant facilities.

“Fall is the best time to be outside and enjoy your parks. So, please get out there and enjoy all the beautiful places in Columbia.”