Closing the 2020 Census Series—How Does Collected Information Remain Protected?

For the final installment on Making Democracy Work’s February 2020 Census series, we focus on privacy and security that protect against concerns of invasion of privacy.
Today’s discussion explores how Census information is kept anonymous, what protections are in place to ensure confidentiality, and how the system is protected from potential hacking.
Host Leslie Carrier speaks with returning guest Jason Ray, Executive Director of Southwest Missouri Council of Governments.
