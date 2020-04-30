Columbia, Boone County Businesses Will be Able to Open Monday with Restrictions

Most businesses in Boone County will be able to reopen Monday with restrictions intended to prevent a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning said at a community briefing Thursday that she signed new orders with guidelines for which businesses will be allowed to open and how. She said the order marks the beginning of "our journey to a new normal."

The order will take effect Monday, which is when both the county and state stay-at-home orders expire. Browning did not set a specific date for when the order might end but said she would re-evaluate the county's status in three to four weeks.

Under the new order, all retail establishments, gyms, restaurants, churches and other religious gathering places will be allowed to reopen. Locations of fewer than 10,000 square feet will be limited to 25% of their legal occupancy, while larger establishments will be limited to 10% of their capacity.

Personal care services, such as hair salons, nail salons and massage parlors, also will be allowed to reopen but will have to maintain social distancing to the extent possible. That means a maximum of 10 people in the building at a time, with no more than one customer for each service provider. Stations should be set up at least 6 feet apart, and Browning recommended removing "touch points" such as magazines.

