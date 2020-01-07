Columbia City Council Approves Transfer of Fairgrounds to City

The transfer of the Central Missouri Events Center from the county to the city of Columbia was unanimously approved by the Columbia City Council on Monday.

The property, formerly known as the Boone County Fairgrounds, will be used for “public recreation purposes” by the city, according to the council’s agenda memo.

“This is one of those rare events that is a win-win situation,” Third Ward Council Member Karl Skala said.

The original pact between the county and the city was announced in December and transfers the 135-acre fairground to the city. The city will also take responsibility for maintenance of a portion of the MKT trail.

The county will retain 53.6 acres of land across U.S. 63, opposite the fairgrounds.

The city will develop the property and build a multipurpose facility, according to previous Missourian reporting. The facility will include a playground, running track, four baseball diamonds, a pair of picnic shelters and enough parking for 700 vehicles.

The transfer will also bring the Boone County Fair to Columbia in 2020. It has been held in Sturgeon the past four years.

Currently, Veterans United leases the fairgrounds’ coliseum, and UPS leases a parking lot on the property, according to previous Missourian reporting. Both leases will be honored through their Dec. 31, 2022, expirations.