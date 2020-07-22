Columbia College Embraces New Instructional Mode

Columbia College has offered online education for 20 years and virtual classes for five.

Now, because of the pandemic, the college is offering students a flexible teaching model for the fall semester.

The High-Flex program will allow students to choose each day how they want to attend classes, in-person or virtually. That means they can choose to attend in-person classes on a particular day and switch to virtual learning whenever they like.

“We plan to provide an excellent education to our students and want to keep people safe,” said Piyusha Singh, Provost and Senior Vice President of Columbia College.

Singh said the approach gives students the flexibility they need to take care of their own needs.

