Columbia Long-Term Care Facility Administers Coronavirus Vaccine

South Hampton Place, a long-term care facility in Columbia, received the Moderna vaccine Monday.

Radonna Wells, director of Nursing for South Hampton Place, said the facility began vaccinating residents and employees at 11 a.m. Monday and will run the vaccination clinic through 4 p.m. The Moderna vaccine is not mandatory for residents and staff, but Wells said there is broad support.

“It is their choice,” Wells said. “We’ve educated them on what this vaccine can do for them and for our facility, and everybody is on board.”

Staff members notified families of residents by phone about the vaccination as soon as they found out the date for the clinic. Wells said the facility has known the expected timing of the clinic date since November. CVS partnered with the facility to administer the vaccines.

“We found out in November that our go live date was going to be in January, and we’ve been preparing for that,” Wells said.

All of the employees and residents at South Hampton Place are expected to be vaccinated Monday.

Lenoir Woods of Lutheran Senior Services received its first doses of the vaccine Dec. 28. The facility is scheduled to receive the second dose for residents and staff.