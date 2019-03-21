Columbia mayoral candidates focus more on policy, less on personal attacks

Columbia’s two mayoral candidates talked largely about policy at a Wednesday night forum, including some issues that have received little or no attention at recent forums.

Mayor Brian Treece and challenger Chris Kelly fielded questions about how to help people with mental illness, whether to consolidate some city of Columbia and Boone County services and tax incentives, among other topics.

The forum, which also featured the three candidates for Columbia School Board, was hosted by the League of Women’s Voters of Columbia-Boone County in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room and was moderated by Renee Hulshof of KFRU. Questions were provided by the league and the audience, which at about 70 people, was standing-room only.

