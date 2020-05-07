Columbia Public Schools to Move Forward on Construction, Pay Increases

Despite decreases in expected revenue, Columbia Public Schools will continue with planned construction and pay increases for employees, according to a financial update presented Wednesday to the district Finance Committee.

Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur presented the financial update to the Columbia School Board committee in a video call.

McArthur’s presentation suggests smaller losses in revenue than previously thought. Last month, she presented two revenue models to the committee, both projecting large losses in expected revenue for the school district.

“We can only communicate what is known at this point in time, and there’s still new information coming in every day, all day,” McArthur said.

To read more on this story, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.